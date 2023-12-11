Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says Sunderland should aim for the play-offs and for eventual promotion even if their budget means they remain an outside bet to be in the Premier League next season.

Dodds oversaw his first win as interim head coach as fifth-placed West Brom were beaten at the Stadium of Light, with Leeds United next to visit Wearside on Tuesday night. Leeds have an impressive 41 points from 20 games this season and yet still sit seven points off second, underlining the strength of the top end of the division and the size of some of the budgets that Sunderland are competing with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds says the example of Luton Town, who defeated Sunderland in the semi final of the play-offs before going on to beat Coventry City at Wembley last season, said he and his players were certainly aspiring to promotion even if it is obviously a major challenge.

“It's a good question," Dodds said.

"Was it realistic that last year we came in the top six? We did it, so it’s achievable. Is it realistic that Luton are in the Premier League with their budget? It can be done. But one thing I’ll say about this football club – I wasn’t here four or five years ago when, eh, it wasn’t as positive – is that they’re not going to deviate from what they believe is right. They are really clear and focused on how they want to run the football club. I think that’s pretty evident.

“They want to sign young footballers, work with them, develop them and two things are either going to happen – sell them for a significant amount of money and regenerate that money; or those players are going to take us to the Premier League themselves.

“So, is it realistic? I think it’s realistic. I wouldn’t play that down because that would be my expectation. Knowing the group, they have really high standards and if Luton can it – with all due respect to Luton – why not?"