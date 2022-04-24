Cambridge United boss reacts to controversial red-card decision in honest verdict on Sunderland defeat

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats were already in the ascendancy when Ross Stewart was brought down by Jones in the box, and though there was a brief moment of hope for the visitors when Paul Digby halved the deficit in the first half, Bonner admitted the score ‘could have been anything’.

Bonner said he had already expected a difficult afternoon against Alex Neil’s improving side even before that controversial decision.

"The result feels harsh on us because you never want to lose like that, but with the dominance of Sunderland today, they were going to run away with the game at certain times,” Bonner said.

Ross Stewart scores his second goal at the Stadium of Light

"In some respects, it could even have been a few more against us.

“The turning point is obviously the red card. Sunderland started the game well, but we were trying to get some control of the game and an understanding of where we were. Then very soon after, we’re one down, down to ten men, and an incredibly difficult task becomes, you don’t want to say impossible, but almost impossible.

“It was certainly a challenging moment for us. It’s probably a foul, but the sending off is for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity, and the player that was fouled didn’t even have control of the ball at the time, so I don’t know it’s an obvious goalscoring opportunity if I’m honest.

“He [Stewart] does extremely well to get his body in front of Lloyd Jones and there is contact with him, but it does feel very harsh that that’s a red card."

Bonner hailed an ‘outstanding’ performance from Lynden Gooch, who registered two assists and was a constant threat throughout the game.

“We've got a really spirited team [and they didn’t give up], it could have been anything to be honest,” Bonner said.

“I thought Lynden Gooch was outstanding, the number of crosses he got into the box today. I thought that Stewart was outstanding and looked a real threat, these are top players.

“Top players chasing things don't go easy on you.

“They put us to the sword, and the little moments didn't go for us. We thought there was a double handball in the build-up to the fourth goal, but of course we can defend the cross better.

“We've had some unbelievable away days this season, but let's be honest, that wasn't one of them.

“I said in our meeting last night that I felt Sunderland would be the team who would disrupt us the most, and with one less player on the pitch it becomes very, very difficult.

“It felt a long time out there and I felt for the players, because they've given everything for us this year.

“I know it sounds ridiculous, but I'm really proud of my team.”