Cambridge United boss delivers this verdict on the key factors in Sunderland's crucial win

Bonner admitted that his side became a 'bit too predictable' in their attempts to find a second-half equaliser.

Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead's first-half goals ultimately proved enough for the Black Cats.

“It was a fairly even game, I thought it was quite balanced,” Bonner said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland celebrate Nathan Broadhead's winning goal

“Obviously the conditions played a part in both halves. We played better football in the first half probably, because the space was there for us, and the context was a little bit different second half.

“I thought Sunderland defended their box very well second half, and we weren’t quite able to find the moment of quality to chisel out something.

“In the end, the game petered out. We became a bit too predictable with our build-up play, and the way in which we tried to create chances.

"It’s been a shoulda, woulda, coulda week really. We’ve played three top teams, and may have come out with better than one point.

“It’s a sign of progress that we’re disappointed with one point, but at the same time, we need to turn it so that we are becoming a team that takes more from those moments, because a very even game on a really challenging, difficult day.

“The players gave absolutely everything, but ultimately without reward this afternoon.”

Bonner said Sunderland's decision to switch ends to get the wind on their backs ahead of the first half proved key.

“It was a battle to who could win the toss really, and they won it and spun us round," he said.

“You see it with the odd goal kick both halves, where the keeper kicks it out and it comes back to him pretty much. It’s very difficult, very challenging to play against when it is as strong as that.

“If you can get in at half-time in the game you’re alright, so we weren’t overly disappointed to be one down at half-time, because we felt we were in the game.

“We weren’t able to get it [the next goal]. That’s why we’re frustrated, because we weren’t able to turn one of those moments into something.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.