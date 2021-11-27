Cambridge United 1 Sunderland 2: Story of the day after Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard goals give Cats big win

Sunderland held on to claim a 2-1 win at Cambridge in challenging weather conditions at the Abbey Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 6:57 pm

The Black Cats took the lead in the 15th minute when Alex Pritchard scored straight from a corner which went in off the far post.

Cambridge then equalised when Wes Holohan assisted Sam Smith, yet a stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead restored the visitors’ advantage.

Sunderland came under some late pressure in the second half but their defence stood firm.

Sunderland celebrate after Nathan Broadhead's goal against Cambridge.

The result means the Black Cats have closed the gap on some of their promotion rivals.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Cambridge 1 (Smith, 28) Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 15) (Broadhead, 37)

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 18:50

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Doyle, Dajaku, Gooch, Neil, Pritchard (Harris, 81), Broadhead, Stewart
  • Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O’Brien, Dunne, Harris
  • Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Masterson, Ireside, Dunk, Digby, Hoolahan, Smith, May (Knibbs, 78), Brophy (Tracey, 78), Ironside
  • Subs: McKenzie,-Lyle, Okedina, Weir, Tracey, Lankester, Knibbs, Worman
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 18:50

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 18:49

Injury update from Lee Johnson

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:00

Full-Time: Cambridge 1 Sunderland 2

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:56

90+2’ Wright heads away

Cambridge are piling on some late pressure but Wright heads the ball away.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:53

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:52

84’ Chances at both end

Sunderland had a chance to test the Cambridge goalkeeper but Neil’s in-swinging free-kick was cleared.

Cambridge then broke forward through Tracey but the winger was stopped by Winchester.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:44

81’ Will Harris comes on

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:42

78’ Double change for Cambridge

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:40

75’ Big chance

Moments after Digby had sent a low shot wide, Sunderland broke forward.

Stewart set up Broadhead but the latter curled his shot wide.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:32

69’ It’s happening time and time again

Sunderland can’t get out.

The wind is blowing strongly towards their goal and making it difficult to defend set-pieces.

Still 2-1.

