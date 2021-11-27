The Black Cats took the lead in the 15th minute when Alex Pritchard scored straight from a corner which went in off the far post.

Cambridge then equalised when Wes Holohan assisted Sam Smith, yet a stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead restored the visitors’ advantage.

Sunderland came under some late pressure in the second half but their defence stood firm.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland celebrate after Nathan Broadhead's goal against Cambridge.

The result means the Black Cats have closed the gap on some of their promotion rivals.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.