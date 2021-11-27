Cambridge United 1 Sunderland 2: Story of the day after Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard goals give Cats big win
Sunderland held on to claim a 2-1 win at Cambridge in challenging weather conditions at the Abbey Stadium.
The Black Cats took the lead in the 15th minute when Alex Pritchard scored straight from a corner which went in off the far post.
Cambridge then equalised when Wes Holohan assisted Sam Smith, yet a stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead restored the visitors’ advantage.
Sunderland came under some late pressure in the second half but their defence stood firm.
The result means the Black Cats have closed the gap on some of their promotion rivals.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Cambridge 1 (Smith, 28) Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 15) (Broadhead, 37)
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 18:50
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Doyle, Dajaku, Gooch, Neil, Pritchard (Harris, 81), Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O’Brien, Dunne, Harris
- Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Masterson, Ireside, Dunk, Digby, Hoolahan, Smith, May (Knibbs, 78), Brophy (Tracey, 78), Ironside
- Subs: McKenzie,-Lyle, Okedina, Weir, Tracey, Lankester, Knibbs, Worman
Injury update from Lee Johnson
Full-Time: Cambridge 1 Sunderland 2
90+2’ Wright heads away
Cambridge are piling on some late pressure but Wright heads the ball away.
Four minutes added time
84’ Chances at both end
Sunderland had a chance to test the Cambridge goalkeeper but Neil’s in-swinging free-kick was cleared.
Cambridge then broke forward through Tracey but the winger was stopped by Winchester.
81’ Will Harris comes on
78’ Double change for Cambridge
75’ Big chance
Moments after Digby had sent a low shot wide, Sunderland broke forward.
Stewart set up Broadhead but the latter curled his shot wide.
69’ It’s happening time and time again
Sunderland can’t get out.
The wind is blowing strongly towards their goal and making it difficult to defend set-pieces.
Still 2-1.