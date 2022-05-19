Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Reid had that special working-class grit, with the post-industrial roots of his Merseyside home marrying up so well with the feeling on Wearside during his time with the club.

Bob Stokoe – with his North East background – was the perfect fit for Sunderland.

He knew what it meant and what the people were like.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

The likes of Roy Keane, Gus Poyet and Sam Allardyce brought the right blend of madness, passion and quality to burn bright at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s current head coach, Alex Neil, may never win an FA Cup with Sunderland or compete in the League Cup final.

He may never manage the club in the Premier League or even play Newcastle United, never mind defeat them.

Neil’s remit is clear, though. Get Sunderland out of League One and into the Championship. That is the first rung on the ladder.

And you back him to do it. Not because he is bold or brash, but because of the calm confidence he projects.

There is no false bravado and nor does he waste words like many of his predecessors.

There’s a steely determination about the Scot, one which is almost comforting as a fan. He knows what he is doing, you can just tell.

You could forgive Neil for showing some nerves, what with everything on the line this coming Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

One journalist, after probing Neil on the feeling surrounding the upcoming match for several minutes, remarked that Sunderland’s head coach looked remarkably calm given the circumstances.

"What (else) do you want me to do?" Neil replied deadpan during his pre-match presser. “Roy Keane vibes,” commented one Sunderland fan in response.

Neil gives you the feeling that those past glories could be re-captured should Sunderland take that vital first step on the road to footballing recovery after years of pain and disappointment.