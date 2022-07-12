Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle made 44 appearances on Wearside last season in what was a hugely successful first step into senior football, but he did see his playing time reduce after the arrival of Alex Neil.

The centre-back has now completed his second loan from Manchester City and looks set for a key role under Mark Robins, who had been looking for a left-sided defender after missing out on Jake Clarke-Salter, who joined QPR after his Chelsea departure.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line. I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he has told ccfc.co.uk. “The playing style here suits me, the way that I bring the ball out and the way that I link up with players. It suits me down to a tee.

Callum Doyle during his Sunderland loan last season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very composed on the ball. I like to have it at my feet, so that’s what fans can expect from me this season. I spoke to the manager here at the training ground and over the phone while I was away, and it is clear that the football here suits me.

After coming off the bench during Sunderland’s promotion at Wembley, Doyle then went to play a key role in England’s U19 Euro Championship success, scoring against Israel in the final.

Doyle will return to the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the Championship season after completing the loan move to Coventry City and will get his first taste of Championship football in front of his former fans and ex-teammates and colleagues on Wearside.

“The whole season at Sunderland, I thought, went well,” he continued. “It was my first season in professional football so to be around the first team and to get as many opportunities as I did was good. All in all, it was a great experience.”