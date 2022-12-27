Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was equally jubilant after Ellis Simms had converted a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn at the Stadium of Light. Both clenched their fists before hugging one another and punching the air once again.

This felt like a significant win against a Rovers side who remain third in the Championship table and won 2-0 in October’s reverse fixture

Yet Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have also represented the division’s most inconsistent side this season. They have not drawn in any of their 24 league games and had six matches which have finished with a three-goal margin.

Ellis Simms (second right) scores Sunderland's winning goal against Blackburn Rovers.

They had also won all 13 matches when they had taken the lead, yet that statistic changed after in this Boxing Day fixture.

Following an unfortunate Ross Stewart own goal, the Black Cats striker marked his first start since August by scoring from the penalty spot, before Simms’ last-gasp finish.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Impressive Ross Stewart statistic

Stewart’s goal means the 26-year-old has scored seven goals in nine Championship appearances this season.

It also meant he had the best minutes/goal ratio in the second tier, averaging a goal every 107 minutes.

Yet a hat-trick from Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom in a 4-1 win over Wigan in one of the day’s 3pm kick-offs means the Boro man has now scored 12 times this campaign, averaging a goal every 103 minutes.

One to keep an eye on.

Tyler Morton’s cynical tackle

The home fans were calling for a red card midway through the first half after a cynical challenge from Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton on Jack Clarke.

It happened right in front of the dugout, while the Sunderland bench also let their feelings known for a tackle which was high and extremely late.

A yellow card was shown instead, the first of eight bookings in the match with Sunderland receiving three.

Mowbray’s tactical change

Following Gooch’s injury setback in the closing stage, Mowbray made a double change by bringing on Bailey Wright and Simms.

That also meant a change of shape, with the former moving into a back three, while Trai Hume (who had replaced the injured Dennis Cirkin in the second half) and Clarke acted as wing-backs.

It was a change which paid off as Simms was allowed to play alongside Stewart for the final 10 minutes and grabbed the winning goal.

Edouard Michut’s return

While Sunderland picked up more injury setbacks against Blackburn, they did welcome midfielder Edouard Michut back into the squad.

The PSG loanee was set to be handed his first Sunderland start against Huddersfield back in November, before picking up a muscle injury ahead of the trip to The John Smith's Stadium.

That led to a prolonged spell on the sidelines for the 19-year-old, yet he will now be hoping to prove himself on Wearside.

