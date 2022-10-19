Burnley without THREE midfielders for Sunderland and Birmingham City games
Sunderland are next in action against Burnley at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
That’s after Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers last night in the Championship. The Black Cats had a strong appeal for a penalty when Jack Clarke tangled with defender Ryan Hedges but nothing was given.
Rovers then immediately broke forward and opened the scoring after an excellent strike from Ben Brereton Diaz from the edge of the box. The hosts doubled their lead when Scott Wharton converted Hedges’ free-kick with a glancing header.
However, Burnley are now set to make the trip up north to face Sunderland on Saturday after facing Birmingham City on Wednesday evening. The Clarets, however, will be without three midfielders for the two games.
Darko Churlinov, Scott Twine and Ashley Westwood will all definitely be missing for the fixtures against Birmingham City and Sunderland. Elsewhere, Connor Roberts missed the game against Swansea with but is expected to be back in contention.