Burnley without THREE midfielders for Sunderland and Birmingham City games

That’s after Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers last night in the Championship. The Black Cats had a strong appeal for a penalty when Jack Clarke tangled with defender Ryan Hedges but nothing was given.

Rovers then immediately broke forward and opened the scoring after an excellent strike from Ben Brereton Diaz from the edge of the box. The hosts doubled their lead when Scott Wharton converted Hedges’ free-kick with a glancing header.

However, Burnley are now set to make the trip up north to face Sunderland on Saturday after facing Birmingham City on Wednesday evening. The Clarets, however, will be without three midfielders for the two games.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley smiles prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on September 13, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)