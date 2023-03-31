Burnley vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis of Championship match at Turf Moor
Sunderland face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side sit 11th in the table following this month’s international break – but have several injury issues ahead of tonight’s match.
Defender Dan Ballard and Jewison Bennette were both sidelined while on international duty and will therefore be unavailable to face the Clarets.
Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the table, while Vincent Kompany’s side could still break the record for accumulating the most points in a Championship season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Burnley 0 Sunderland 0
That was almost a great chance for Sunderland after Gelhardt applied pressure on Beyer following Maatsen’s short pass across the box.
Beyer just managed to recover and knock the ball back to his keeper.
Sunderland’s press was more effective there as Clarke forced Connor Roberts to kick the ball out of play.
Batth then tried a long pass forward but conceded possession.
Sunderland tried to press Burnley higher up the pitch there but the hosts were able to play through it.
Zaroury was then fouled by Neil on the edge of Sunderland’s box, yet Burnley’s short free-kick was eventually chipped all the way through for Patterson to collect.
As expected Sunderland have started with O’Nien at centre-back and Gooch at left-back in a 4-2-3-1 system.
The visitors are already set up in their own half while Burnley have the ball.
It’s just been announced over the tannoy that the game is likely to be stopped around the 21st minute mark to allow players who are observing Ramadan to take on board fluids.
The period of Ramadan started on Wednesday, March 22 and will end on the evening of Friday, April 21. During this period, a number of Muslim players will not consume any food or drink during daylight hours as part of their fast.
The pause in play would be similar to water breaks which occur when matches are played in extreme heat.
So it’s three changes from the Sunderland side which started against Luton before the international break.
Lynden Gooch, Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard come into the side, with Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba dropping to the bench. Dan Ballard misses out through injury.
It looks like Gooch will start at left-back with Luke O’Nien moving across to centre-back, while Ekwah is making his first Sunderland start since moving to Wearside from West Ham in January.
Dennis Cirkin is also back on the bench after recovering from his concussion.
Burnley have made five changes following their FA Cup defeat against Manchester City last time out.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Brownhill and Manuel Benson back all return to the starting XI after injuries, while goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and Ashley Barnes have also returned to the side.