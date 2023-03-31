So it’s three changes from the Sunderland side which started against Luton before the international break.

Lynden Gooch, Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard come into the side, with Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba dropping to the bench. Dan Ballard misses out through injury.

It looks like Gooch will start at left-back with Luke O’Nien moving across to centre-back, while Ekwah is making his first Sunderland start since moving to Wearside from West Ham in January.

Dennis Cirkin is also back on the bench after recovering from his concussion.

Burnley have made five changes following their FA Cup defeat against Manchester City last time out.