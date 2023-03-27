Burnley vs Sunderland: How to watch, ticket information, odds and team news

The Black Cats were last in action against Luton Town before the international break and drew 1-1. A late penalty was converted by Amad, salvaging a point for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know before the game between Burnley and Sunderland this Friday night.

When is Burnley vs Sunderland?

Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

The Championship tie between Burnley and Sunderland is due to take place Friday, March 31, at 8pm at Turf Moor.

Is Burnley vs Sunderland on TV?

The match will be televised on Sky Sports in the UK. The fixture was set to be played on Saturday, April 1, but the with the match being selected for TV coverage, it brought the game forward to the Friday evening.

How else can I follow the game?

The Sunderland Echo SAFC team will have comprehensive coverage from the game on Friday evening via Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson. BBC Radio Newcastle are also covering the match live, with Nick Barnes and former Black Cat, Gary Bennett.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Burnley vs Sunderland?

Burnley and Sunderland both currently have a significant number of players away on international duty. Some players will be coming back to the UK just days before the match due to the rescheduled date.

The international break has already produced an injury worry for Sunderland as stalwart Dan Ballard was forced off the pitch for Northern Ireland in their game against Finland.

Aji Alese is still out with an injury he picked up in the loss against Stoke earlier in the month.

What are the latest betting odds for Burnley vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Sunderland win: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Burnley win: 6/1

Can I get tickets for Burnley vs Sunderland?