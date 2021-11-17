Bumper crowd expected for Ipswich v Sunderland in League One next month

Ipswich have confirmed ‘almost 20,000 home tickets have already been snapped up’ for the match on Saturday, 18 December.

The visit of the Black Cats is the first of three festive fixtures incorporated into their #PackOutPR campaign – with games against Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City.

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “I said when we launched #PackOutPR that it was a call to action to the supporters. They’ve met that call - and then some.

Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town next month.

“I would like to thank the incredible generosity shown by supporters to raise that amount of money so others less fortunate can come to Portman Road.

"To have sold almost 20,000 tickets for a match which is still over a month away is truly incredible,” he added.

