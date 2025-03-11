Rick Parry has described the Football Governance Bill as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has described the Football Governance Bill as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to bring about change in football - and fix a ‘broken system’.

The introduction of an independent regulator in football has today taken a significant step forward, with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport introducing its Football Governance Bill for the report stage in Parliament. It needs to progress through the House of Lords and then the House of Commons.

The Bill aims to better protect football clubs by mandating increased engagement with supporters and significantly increased monitoring of club finances. The new draft of the bill, which follows the election of a Labour government last summer, also appears on face value to represent a significant win for the EFL. There is hope that the new Bill could be law as early as this summer, though it would still take further time for the full scope of proposals to come into effect.

Under Parry the EFL has long lobbied for the regulator to have powers to intervene in matters of financial distribution. The issue and future of parachute payments remains a key topic. The Premier League believe parachute payments are essential for maintaining a competitive division, but the EFL believe they are distorting the Championship and encouraging clubs not in receipt of them to spend dangerously beyond their means. The EFL favour a more equitable approach.

The new version of the governance Bill gives the regulator the power to assess the role of parachute payments, which were previously excluded from its remit under the previous draft. The EFL will hope that this helps force the Premier League to reconsider its position, though Labour have since played down suggestions that they will look to abolish them entirely and that is not deemed to be a realistic proposition.

It’s likely parachute payments would only be up for review if the regulator’s own State of the Game Review – due to be completed within 18 months – finds there is evidence the payments affect the financial sustainability of clubs. Even then, both leagues must set out in mediation how they would protect relegated clubs from financial difficulties.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Echo and regional media on Tuesday morning, Parry discussed his hopes for the Bill, reflected on the issue of parachute payments and discussed the impact of the new Sky TV deal which came into force this season.

On the Bill itself, what did EFL chairman Rick Parry say?

Parry told reporters: “In terms of where we're at with the Bill as proposed by the Labour government, we are comfortable with it. It's a better Bill than the one that we have from the Conservatives for three reasons. One is that it deals with parachute payments, or there is the potential to deal properly with parachute payments, which of course are an enormous issue for all of our clubs, particularly those in the Championship. “The most important thing for us is the State of the Game report - that's pivotal because that is the very first time that there'll have been a full economic analysis of the problems facing football, an independent analysis.

“So, instead of us saying black and the Premier League saying white, we'll actually have an independent analysis to show where the problems lie. We think that's a very, very good thing and the Labour Bill means that will emerge more quickly than it would have done under the Conservatives' Bill. And the other change that Labour have introduced, which is a big point from our point of view, is that the leagues can't contract out of the backstop provisions in the Bill.

“The backstop provisions are there to basically give the regulator the opportunity to have a final determination of the redistribution of revenues in the event that the leagues can't agree.”

He pointed to the Bundesliga and their distribution of TV revenue down their own pyramid in Germany. He added: “The Premier League can still share money with us. Had they met our request for a 25% share of media revenues, they'd have been giving us about an extra £300-400 million. So that would mean they're only £1.7 billion better off than everybody else. I mean, they're still going to be massively competitive. “

What did EFL Chairman Rick Parry say about the Bill and the current ‘broken system’?

Parry told the Echo: “Deloitte produce a very, very helpful annual report on football finances, which they've been doing for the last 20 to 30 years. Figures are all laid out in there starkly. So, if you look at the amount of money that Championship clubs routinely spend on wages, it's in excess of 100% of turnover. Three or four years ago, it was getting as high as 120%. If you look at promoted clubs, Luton's was 150%. If you go back to the likes of Brentford, it was nearly, in their promotion year, it was nearly 250%. Brighton was in excess of 150%.

“If you roll the dice and gamble and get promoted, then I guess people might argue it's worthwhile. The converse of that, if you look at the likes of Derby, Reading, even, who had a go, paid way over the odds in wages, didn't make it, and then for whatever reason, owners decide we're not going to keep on doing it anymore.

“Owner funding is great until it isn't, until it stops. And we have this kind of boom and bust cycle, whereas a new owner comes in, decides to really have a go, spends over the odds, gets fed up, club goes into administration, somebody picks it up. Surely there's a better way where we can make clubs sustainable, so that they can live within the means and still be competitive.

“Nobody wants to reduce competition, nobody wants to stifle ambition but it's a broken system at the moment, when way too much of the money is flowing into the Premier League and not enough flowing downwards. And if we value the pyramid, we need money to flow down. We have 30 clubs in the EFL at the moment with Premier League experience, and 19 in the Championship this season. Many of them have greater experience in the Premier League than the 14 that are up there at the moment.

“And yet the division of revenues is just completely and utterly skewed. So the 14 clubs in the Premier League will be getting about £1.8 billion from TV monies. The 14 clubs in the EFL with the most experience in the Premier League will be sharing about £90 million, about 5% of the money, and yet we're supposed to have a competitive pyramid. So what we need to change is fairly obvious. The figures are just pretty terrifying.”

What did EFL Chairman Rick Parry say about what happens if the Bill isn’t passed?

Parry told the Echo: “If the bill doesn't go through, and we sincerely hope it does, we'll pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, and we'll keep going. And the game is incredibly resilient. There are great things happening in the EFL. The Championship is a fantastic season on the pitch, hugely entertaining. We are delighted with the new partnership with Sky, both in terms of the money it's providing, but also the exposure. Clubs and their owners are doing great things. So listen, the game will go on but this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to try and bring about change, because bringing about the change within the game, given its voting structure, is virtually impossible.

“It does need that independent view, an independent view of the facts, the figures, and an independent body with the ability then to do something about it.”

What did EFL Chairman Rick Parry say about the Sky TV deal & parachute payments?

On parachute payments, Parry said: “Instead of it simply being in the gift of the Premier League who decide this is what we're going to pay our relegated clubs, we should have an input to that debate. As I said, we're not saying they have to be abolished. We don't want relegated clubs to go bust.

“What we do have to address is the sustainability of clubs at every level and setting the priority of enabling people to rise and to fall safely.” He added: “The problem with the Conservative Bill was it said that the regulator couldn't even consider parachute payments. The point we made was that it was actually making the Bill pointless because if you looked at 2021 as an example year, you had parachute clubs receiving £233 million and the other clubs in the Championship, the other 19 in the Championship, receiving £79 million.

“So effectively, the Bill could address £79 million but not £233 million. That just seemed to us to be utterly pointless. But as I said, it's not Labour abolishing parachutes at all. It is merely that as part of the total economic study, the level of parachutes will be looked at alongside all the other distributions and hopefully we'll come up with a fairer system.”

On the Sky Sports deal, he said: “I think everybody who's tuned into the coverage would see that the product on the screen has been transformed this year in two respects. One is we've now got multiple camera coverage, even down in League Two. The coverage of the games is much more professional. The resource that Sky are committing in terms of studios, the whole thing actually looks like the premium product that it is.

“I think clubs have been really positive in terms of the way that they've embraced Sky's requirements, making players, making managers available, the community stories. It's exciting and it's positive. But without wanting to be negative, an extra £60 million for us is great news, but the Premier League's turnover has gone up £300 million. So, the gap is even wider than it was last year. That is the stark and blunt reality.”

What did EFL Chairman Rick Parry say about the timescale?

Parry believes it is “absolutely possible” that football’s independent regulator could be fully established in law by the summer.

Parry and the EFL remain supportive of a regulator, and he is convinced it is the only body which can properly resolve the ongoing dispute between the EFL and the Premier League over how television cash is shared. The Football Governance Bill, which has the creation of an independent regulator at its heart, reaches the report stage on Tuesday. Asked about the timeline for the Bill, Parry said it was “possible” it could be law by June or July.

“Equally, as we’ve seen at every step, there has been some slippage, so there are no guarantees of that, but (it is) absolutely possible,” he said. “The shadow regulator is already in place and working, so a lot of preparatory work is being done. Even if the Bill becomes law in this summer, it doesn’t mean we’re going to see changes overnight. The licensing system will take 12 months to bed in – clubs aren’t going to be refused their licenses on day one.”

With football finance under the microscope, what was in Sunderland’s latest set of accounts?

The club have confirmed an operating loss of £8.1 million for the period in question, down slightly from a loss of £9 million from their first campaign back at Championship level.

The drop in the club's financial losses were driven by a rise in turnover and a significant rise in profit made from player trading, primarily through the sale of Ross Stewart to Southampton. Those financial gains were offset by rising costs, with the club's wage bill continuing to grow as Sunderland plot their way back to the Premier League. The club also parted company with two head coaches, Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale, over the course of the campaign. The club's board also oversaw a significant summer of investment to make necessary improvements to the Stadium of Light, which in part explains the rising costs.

Sunderland's turnover for the year was £38,152,000, up from £35,543,000 the previous campaign. Gate receipts, sponsorship and revenues derived from retain and conference and banqueting all rose modestly during the period, bolstering the club's income. This was the final year of Sky Sports' previous TV deal with the EFL, meaning a modest rise in media revenue (around £400,000) should grow more when the accounts for this season are published his time next year.

While turnover rose, so too did the club's operating costs. Those costs rose to £47,939,000 from £41,048,000 in the last set of released accounts. Wages and salaries rose to £28,219,000 from £22,869,000, while staff costs more broadly rose to £30,595,000 from £25,614,000.

