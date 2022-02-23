Nathan Broadhead steps up recovery at Everton - with striker expected to return for Sunderland this season
Nathan Broadhead is stepping up his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury at Everton and has been pictured taking part in individual training sessions.
The 23-year-old, who joined Sunderland on loan in the summer, suffered the setback during December’s Carabao Cup game at Arsenal, when it was feared his season could be over.
Fortunately it was deemed surgery was not required, and Broadhead returned to Merseyside to start his recovery.
The striker was expected to return in March, which still appears a realistic target.
When asked about Broadhead, as well as other long-term absentees Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady, last week, Sunderland boss Alex Neil said: “Nathan Broadhead is still at Everton getting treatment on his hamstring injury but I’m led to believe that he’s on the grass as well and is making good progress.
“Unfortunately, they’ll be weeks rather than days.”
Broadhead was in excellent form before suffering the setback, scoring six goals in as many matches.
