The Black Cats drew 1-1 with Coventry last weekend, a result which extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches in competitive fixtures.
Bristol City were beaten 2-1 at Hull in their opening game of the season, while a crowd of around 24,000 is expected for today’s match.
Nigel Pearson’s side finished 17th in the Championship last season and will be hoping to improve on that position this campaign.
We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.
LIVE: Bristol City vs Sunderland
Last updated: Friday, 05 August, 2022, 21:12
- Sunderland are preparing to face Bristol City in the Championship today (3pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil still wants to add four or five more players to his squad before the end of the transfer window.
- Bristol City lost 2-1 at Hull in their first game of the season last weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Ballard, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke; Roberts, Pritchard; Stewart
Predicted Bristol City XI: Bentley; Naismith, Klose, Atkinson; Dasilva, James, Williams, Sykes, Scott; Martin, Weimann
More on Bristol City
To find out more about today’s opponents, we caught up with Jordan Jones from our sister title Bristol World on our latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked how the Robins will line up:
“It’s a back three and and wing-backs, two central midfielders and then like a No 10.
“On the opening day of the season Andreas Weimann, who was the No 10 last year, played up front and they played Alex Scot in the No 10 position.
“One player who could come in is Nahki Wells but he doesn’t seem to get a run of starts and there has been a lot of speculation about him leaving.”
Read more HERE
Pearson on facing Sunderland
And here’s what Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has had to say about facing Sunderland:
“They’ll have been disappointed not to hold on for a win but I though that overall Coventry certainly from the second half deserved to get something out of the game.
“What bearing that has on our game I don’t know, I’m really thinking about how we get our players to get the performance right. “Teams that get promoted from League One have the added buoyancy and confidence, so I would expect it to be a tough game.
“Alex has had some success as well in terms of promotions and setting up sides that are difficult to play against. I don’t expect an easy game, put it that way.”
Neil on Bristol City
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s opponents:
“I think they will be well organised.
“Certainly based on last year I thought in transition they were very dangerous.
“I think 42% of their goals came from transition, so that shows you the threat they will carry
“I think they have a good blend now where they have brought some younger players through playing regular football, as well as some experienced lads in and about them.
“They will be very competitive and it will be tough. It will be their first home game so naturally every team wants to get off to a good start.”
Carl Winchester, Jay Matete, Jack Diamond and Leon Dajaku (who was short of game time from pre-season) were all left out of the squad against Coventry last weekend.
None of the aforementioned players were thought to be carrying injuries, with Neil only able to select 18 players in his matchday squad.
Niall Huggins remains sidelined after missing the majority of last season with a back issue, then a heel injury.
“Niall has still got a lot of work to do to get back to where we’d like to be to be potentially involved,” said Neil in yesterday’s press conference.
“He’s been really unfortunate with the injuries that have come along, and during his rehab he’s had a few setbacks.
“We’re hoping now that we’ve got him to the point where he’s got that clean bill of health so he can start to build his rehab up.”
Transfer latest
Neil has said he still wants to add ‘four or five’ players to his squad before the end of the transfer window but admitted no deals were imminent during yesterday’s press conference.
It’s clear the club are looking to sign another forward, while they are also in the market for another left-sided defender.
Sunderland remain interested in Nathan Broadhead, yet reports from the Everton end have claimed the 24-year-old has been offered a new contract at Goodison Park.
It’s thought Everton will then look to loan Broadhead out to a Championship club this summer.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Bristol City.
Both teams will be looking to record their first win of the campaign after last weekend’s opening matches.
We’ll have all of the build-up from Ashton Gate, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.