Carl Winchester, Jay Matete, Jack Diamond and Leon Dajaku (who was short of game time from pre-season) were all left out of the squad against Coventry last weekend.

None of the aforementioned players were thought to be carrying injuries, with Neil only able to select 18 players in his matchday squad.

Niall Huggins remains sidelined after missing the majority of last season with a back issue, then a heel injury.

“Niall has still got a lot of work to do to get back to where we’d like to be to be potentially involved,” said Neil in yesterday’s press conference.

“He’s been really unfortunate with the injuries that have come along, and during his rehab he’s had a few setbacks.