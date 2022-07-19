Bristol City v Sunderland: Away allocation revealed for first Championship game on the road

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has revealed tickets for the trip to Bristol City go on sale on Wednesday to season card holders, with details revealed of the different sale phases and total allocation.

A club statement read: “The Lads will travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday 6 August (KO 3pm) to face the Robins, six days after the club’s opening game of 2022-23 at the Stadium of Light against Coventry City.

“Tickets will be on sale via the following phases (subject to availability):

Sunderland fans at Dundee United last weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

“SC holders with 40+ Black Cat Points (BCP): 10am Wednesday 20 July – 10am Friday 22 July

“SC holders with 20+ BCP: 10am Monday 25 July – 10am Tuesday 26 July

“SC holders with 10+ BCP: 10am Wednesday 27 July – 10am Thursday 28 July

“SC holders: 12noon Thursday 28 July – 10am Friday 29 July

“General sale: 12noon Friday 29 July”

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed the total away allocation is 3,338.

The statement added: “Please note that this fixture is an all-ticket event, with no sales on the day.”

Sunderland, who beat Dundee United 2-0 at the weekend, faced Bradford City on Tuesday evening before the weekend trip to Accrington Stanley.

Alex Neil’s squad finish their pre-season preparations with a trip to League Two Hartlepool United next Monday ahead of the season opener at the Stadium of Light.