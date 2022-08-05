Bristol City defender highlights Ross Stewart as Sunderland’s ‘danger man’ ahead of Ashton Gate showdown

Unsurprisingly, Robins defender Kal Naismith has pinpointed Ross Stewart as Sunderland’s key man ahead of their clash on Saturday.
Naismith is set to make his first competitive appearance for City at Ashton Gate and is relishing the chance to come up against the in-form striker:
“I watched the boy Stewart the other day, he seems like he’s took to the Championship straight away,” Naismith said.
“He looked a real handful and a really good player so it’s a great challenge for me and the rest of the defenders.”
Naismith, who joined the Robins from Luton Town this summer, also revealed that whilst Stewart promises to be a major threat on Saturday, he prefers to concentrate on his own game, rather than solely focusing on what questions Stewart will pose the defence:
“I don’t like to look too much at others, it’s just something I’ve never done in my career,” he said.
“I’ll maybe watch little bits, obviously I’ll know what their strongest foot is, or I’ll know maybe a specific run they like to make if it’s a big target man that likes to peel off to the back post at certain times with crosses.
“I like to kind of focus on getting myself prepared and in the right frame of mind for the game and not get bogged down too much with the other team.”
Stewart scored 26 goals in League One last season, a tally bettered only by Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane across the 46-game regular season.