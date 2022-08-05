Sunderland took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring.
The hosts drew level six minutes later through Andi Weimann, before Chris Martin put the Robins ahead.
Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Bristol City 2 (Weimann, 10) (Martin, 51) Sunderland 3 (Simms, 4, 53)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:09
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Clarke, Evans, Neil, Pritchard, Simms, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Dajaku, Embleton, Roberts
- Bristol City XI: Bentley, Vyner, Atkinson, Naismith, Sykes, Massengo, Williams, Dasilva, Scott, Martin, Weimann
- Subs: O’Leary, Wilson, King, Klose, Conway, Tanner, Wells
Reaction from Ashton Gate
FULL-TIME: Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3
90+1’ Simms makes way
Leon Dajaku is on for Simms.
What a debut he’s had.
Five minutes added time
89’ Gooch shot saved
Gooch tries his luck by firing a bouncing ball at goal. Comfortable save for Bentley.
87’ More changes
Sunderland are just starting to drop a bit deeper to defend their lead.
Bristol City are now bringing on Nahki Wells in place of Dasilva.
Aji Alese is on for Sunderland in place of Clarke.
84’ Big change
That was a chance for Bristol City to draw level.
Scott broke into the box and cut the ball back for Martin who skewed his effort off target.
80’ First change for Sunderland
Embleton will replace Pritchard.
The Sunderland fans are chanting the latter’s name as he leaves the field.
76’ Great block by Ballard
That appeared to be going in as Wilson knocked the ball back to Atkinson from the right.
The defender’s powerful shot was going to be on target but Ballard threw himself at the ball to block.
72’ GOAAALLLLL!!! STEWART!!!
His first goal in the Championship!
Sunderland have deserved that after their pressure in the second half.
Excellent in-swinging cross from Pritchard and Stewart heads home.
3-2!