Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – but who stood out for the Black Cats?
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.
After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.
West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Will be frustrated not to get a clean sheet on an afternoon when West Brom threatened little. Little he could do about Thomas-Asante’s header. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 8
Stuck to the byline throughout, rarely rolling into midfield as he often has done of late. Quiet in the first half but landed a string of massive challenges throughout the second - a big shift. Got better and better. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 7
Converted an excellent header at the front post to break the deadlock - the first goal always felt like it was going to be key. Headed away countless set pieces at the other end, too. West Brom felt he was lucky to be on the pitch when he scored, after a challenge on Maja for which he was booked. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Moved the ball well for the most part and got through his defensive work. West Brom had their moments but not too many. 6 Photo: Frank Reid