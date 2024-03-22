Aji Alese was named in the starting XI after signing a new contract at the Academy of Light on Friday afternoon. The 23-year-old defender has made just three first-team appearances this season due to injury setbacks but could be available after this month's international break and played against The Foxes.

Alese's contract on Wearside was set to expire in 2025, yet the player, who arrived from West Ham in 2022, has extended his deal at the Stadium of Light until 2027. Sunderland under-21s also named Corry Evans and Bradley Dack in their starting XI as both continue their injury comebacks.

Sunderland won the game 4-2 with two goals from captain Harrison Jones, a strike from Dack and a late goal from substitute Joe Ryder. Here’s how each Sunderland under-21 player fared against Leicester City:

1 . Dan Cameron Look assured without being tested too often. Good presence in his area and is very good under a high ball. Has been offered pro terms at the club and it is easy to see why. 7 Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Aji Alese A good first 45 minutes back. Looked solid defensively but a little rusty in possession as you would expect after such a lengthy lay-off. Was replaced at half-time by Tom Lavery. 6 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Henry Fieldson Made some great recovery runs and looks calm and collected on the ball under pressure. Decent showing. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales