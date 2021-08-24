Breaking down the Sunderland transfers that could still happen in the final week of the window

The Black Cats are not done yet, though.

Johnson has said he is still eager for 'a couple' of further additions and the recruitment team led by Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remain very much active.

So what deals remain on the table, and what potential outgoings could also have an impact?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

We run you through, position by position...

GOALKEEPER

Johnson confirmed last week that while happy with his two senior options as it stands, Sunderland have been monitoring the market for a new goalkeeper, with an ambitious move for Vito Mannone one touted option.

It was put to Johnson that such a move would then surely pave the way for Anthony Patterson to go on loan.

The head coach said it was an option but absolutely not a certainty, stressing how hard Patterson was pushing for senior minutes.

A day later, he had his league debut as Lee Burge suffered a minor injury in the warm up.

No movement in this department remains a distinct possibility, but it is also one where we could see some interesting business done.

DEFENCE

The arrival of Niall Huggins from Leeds United was a significant boost for the Black Cats but they would still ideally like one more addition in the full back positions.

The ideal scenario has for some time been that an agreement is reached with Denver Hume over a new contract, especially now that the left back is close to being fit enough to resume full training.

However, the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement.

There has clearly been a difference in opinion over valuations, Sunderland relaxed and happy to allow Hume and his representatives to consider their options and what else may be on the table. The promising first appearances from Dennis Cirkin also means there is competition for that place that perhaps has not been there for a prolonged period of time.

The upshot is that with a resolution seemingly still no closer, the Black Cats have accepted that they have to begin looking at other options in the market.

It may well be that they recruit another right-back, with the versatile Huggins able to offer competition on both flanks.

It could also be that they decide to wait until January, if they feel they can get a better calibre of player at that point. Carl Winchester's outstanding form has underlined that he can be trusted in the interim.

Further movement at centre-back is possible, but increasingly unlikely.

Tom Flanagan has made an excellent start to the campaign alongside Callum Doyle, and after the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday Johnson made clear that he has 'zero appetite' to lose Bailey Wright.

Wright had been the subject of transfer interest over the summer, and conversations over his future were held. The Australian had struggled for form and fitness towards the end of last season, and with only one year left on his contract it made sense to take stock.

Johnson believes a player he knows well is now back to his best, and is eager to keep a player whose off-pitch impact is also considerable.

Though currently not in the starting XI, Sunderland's young defence will need experience through the campaign and Wright can provide that.

Could the situation change?

It's always a possibility, if a club was to put forward the kind of offer that both club and player deemed too good to turn down.

At this stage, though, the options at the heart of defence look set for the time being.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

The absence of Corry Evans from the two previous league games has left some pondering the merits of getting additional cover in that role.

Sunderland do have strong options in the middle of the pitch, but at this early juncture the experience and discipline Evans brings to the table appears unique.

As such, the caution is that an extended absence of any kind could significantly damage the balance of Johnson's side.

It's an area of the pitch, though, where further additions seem at this stage to be unlikely.

Dan Neil is now seen, rightly, as a crucial part of the first-team squad. Additions at full back will free up Winchester to compete in this more natural position, and there is no doubt that Elliot Embleton is more than capable of dropping slightly deeper if required.

Huggins is another who Johnson has cited as a central midfield option. Johnson has said on a number of occasions he wants a smaller, more versatile squad, and this position perhaps embodies that.

One factor to consider is concerns over Luke O'Nien, who could at some stage require surgery on a shoulder that has twice dislocated.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD

A position of real strength for Sunderland, but one in which further movement is still possible.

Johnson confirmed after that AFC Wimbledon win that the club are considering a number of loan offers for talented winger Jack Diamond.

Sunderland's long-term belief in the 21-year-old is total, and key figures are on record stating their belief that he will be a top-tier player.

As it stands, though, they have concerns about the gametime he will get on Wearside amid fierce competition for places this season.

Johnson has said that the club are 'active' in monitoring a further target in the wide areas, and that move would seem likely to lead to Diamond's short-term departure.

A loan move is also a possibility for Josh Hawkes, though even with one further addition, keeping one of these two young talents may be necessary to ensure adequate depth for a punishing schedule.

STRIKER

The arrival of Nathan Broadhead was an important one for Sunderland.

Even in two brief cameos from the bench, it has been immediately noticeable that the Everton loanee brings the kind of pace and ability to run beyond defenders that this side has too often lacked in the third tier.

He has the potential to complement the thus far very impressive Ross Stewart, but also to step into that role when either form or fitness dictate.

The Black Cats need another option all the same.

Johnson, in a candid assessment a fortnight ago, confirmed that Will Grigg wished to move closer to his family in the Midlands.

He has not featured in the matchday squad since, and a move away is now deemed to be in the interest of all parties.

The question is whether a club can produce the kind of offer that suits all involved.

Johnson said there was live interest at the end of last week, and Grigg's departure would free Sunderland to back into the market.

Their interest in Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is ongoing, but they have other targets given the competition for the 18-year-old's signature.

Aiden O'Brien's gametime has been limited so far this season, and with one year left on his deal an exit is not out of the question.

However, Johnson rates his work rate and versatility highly, so would be more than content for the 27-year-old to remain part of the squad.

Finally, a loan move for Benji Kimpioka is one of the deals expected to happen at some stage in the coming weeks.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.