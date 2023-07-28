Bradley Dack: Why I joined Sunderland, Tony Mowbray and the point I want to prove

Bradley Dack says he is ready to prove a point after finally sealing his summer move to Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder revealed he has been in discussions with the Black Cats for the best part of two months since leaving Blackburn Rovers, where his game time had started to reduce after returning from two ACL injuries.

Dack told safc.com he is relishing the prospect of playing in front of 40,000 fans as the new Championship season draws ever closer.

"It feels brilliant, it's been a bit of a drawn-out process but I'm really happy to finally get it done and come and play for a massive football club," he said.

"It's easy to see what drew me, the size of it, the training ground... I know some people here from my previous club and they only spoke unbelievable things about the place. It works for me at this time of my career and I'd like to think it works for the club as well.

"All the conversations we've had in the last six weeks have been really positive, it just took a while to iron a few kinks out. I'm buzzing we finally got there in the end and I can't wait to put on the shirt."

Dack will be reuniting with head coach Tony Mowbray, with the pair enjoying a huge amount of success at Ewood Park during Mowbray's time there.

The attacking midfielder did make 33 appearances under Jon Dahl Tomasson across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals in the process. But regular starts were hard to come by and concerns that that would be the case again this season was one of the key reasons for his departure.

Dack is delighted to be working with Mowbray again and believes Sunderland offer the perfect platform for him to prove that he can still thrive regularly in the Championship.

He also feels he can bring valuable experience to a young group as they look to build on their impressive sixth-placed finish last time around.

"I can't say a bad work about him," Dack said of Mowbray.

"He's a top guy, a top person first and foremost. He's a good-hearted person and that's massively important.

"We got on really well in the five years I worked with him, he helped with a lot of things on and off the pitch. I can't thank him enough and it's nice to link up with him again.

"I had three really good years at Blackburn and then two really bad injuries, but I've managed to come back from them and do OK.

"But I do still feel like I've got a point to prove and I've got the perfect platform to do it here. I know where this club wants to be, and that's where I want to be.

