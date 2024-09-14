Former Sunderland forward Bradley Dack has been discussing his spell at the club and surprise next move

Bradley Dack says the sacking of Tony Mowbray and a hamstring injury were the key factors in his disappointing spell at Sunderland.

Dack joined the Black Cats last summer following his release from Blackburn Rovers and scored his first goal against Southampton in September as Mowbray's side turned a disappointing opening two fixtures into a real push for the play-offs during the first half of the campaign.

Dack featured regularly, mostly as a substitute, until Mowbray's departure and the missed around three months with that hamstring problem. The 30-year-old has since returned to Gillingham, the club were he made his breakthrough as a young footballer before linking up with Mowbray at Ewood Park.

Speaking via SportsBoom, Dack opened up on the frustration of the recent years of his career following two ACL injuries and stressed the importance of playing regularly from here on in.

“I came back after my second ACL and had a bit of season with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, but my first full season back was with Jon Dahl Thomasson (at Blackburn)," he said.

"I was available and pretty much fit for the whole season, but I was in and out of the team and didn’t really work for me there. Then afterwards I went to Sunderland and started the season pretty well, but he then got sacked and stuff didn’t quite work out of me. I picked up a hamstring injury around Christmas, which was really difficult to rehab from.

"But now it’s about playing as many games as I can and enjoying it. That’s my goal now for however long my career is going to last. That’s my main aim.”

Dack opened up on his reasons for dropping down to League Two following his Wearside exit, stressing the importance of playing regularly but also his belief that Gillingham could be genuine contenders for promotion this season.

He said: “One of the main reasons I signed was because of the ambition of the football club, the owner [Brad Gallinson] and the manager [Mark Bonner]. When I sat down with them, and they explained what they wanted to do – and where they saw the club in the next five years – well that was something that really appealed to me.”

“They don’t see the club in League Two at all, they want to go as far as they can go.They’ve got the infrastructure in place to that, it’s a really family club, Kent’s a big area and the academy has always been good, so everything’s in place to be successful.”

“I feel like it’s always been a club that should definitely be higher up than it has been. I wanted to be somewhere where I felt I had a good chance to play, and we could have a successful season.”

Dack made 17 appearances for the Black Cats across his season at the club.