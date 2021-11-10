Bradford City boss delivers this verdict on Sunderland penalty win and what pleased him most

The Bantams won the penalty shootout 4-2 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Adams' side took a 1-0 half-time lead through Theo Robinson, before Nathan Broadhead levelled the scores early in the second half.

The Bradford City boss admitted his side 'lost some impetus' in the second half, but said that was largely due to his need to manage his squad ahead of a crucial league game against Port Vale this weekend.

Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Hornsby makes a penalty save

Adams said he was 'delighted' to get through the night unscathed.

“It’s a difficult one because we have an injury situation, we play on Saturday and we were out of the competition," he said.

“We created chances in the first half, then we obviously took off all our attacking players in the second half and played without a striker and no wingers.

“To get the victory and still create chances in the second half was pleasing.

"We didn't have quite the same impetus in the second half.

"We took Lee Angol off (on his injury comeback), Charles Vernam and Theo Robinson because they played on Saturday.

"It was hard but I've got through the night unscathed and I'm delighted with that."

Bradford were already out of the competition before the game, with the point securing top spot and a home draw in the next round for Lee Johnson's Sunderland.

"We’ve come here to try and win," he said.

"We knew the circumstances beforehand and that doesn’t make it easy. It shows the players have got a very good mentality.

"It was a really good victory for us. We played very well in the game and created some really good openings.

“They showed a lot of respect for us with seven players who had played on Saturday in the FA Cup and they haven’t got a game this weekend which gave them that luxury.

“It was the same as Lincoln, who had the Saturday off, and we’ve had to come up here and do the best we can against a strong outfit.

