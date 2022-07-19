Loading...

Bradford 2 Sunderland 0: Story of the night after Emmanuel Osadebe goal and Jamie Walker penalty

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 at Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:48 pm

Alex Neil made 11 changes to his side following Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, with the head coach looking to give every member of his senior squad sufficient game time ahead of the new Championship campaign.

After a goalless first half, Emmanuel Osadebe put the hosts ahead after the interval.

The hosts then doubled their lead when Lynden Gooch brought down Jamie Walker and the attacking midfielder converted from the penalty spot.

Jacob Carney.

Here’s how the match played out:

RECAP: Bradford City 2 (Osadebe, 51) (Walker, 75, pen) Sunderland 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:14

  • Sunderland XI to face Bradford: Carney, Gooch, Batth, Alese, Taylor (Sonha, 60), Matete, Winchester, O’Nien, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond
  • Subs: Patterson, Richardson, Wright, Hume, Cirkin, Ballard, Evans, Neil, Sonha, Dajaku, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Bradford XI: Lewis, Halliday, Foulds, Crichlow, Platt, Smallwood, Osadebe, East, Cook, Walker, Angol
  • Subs: Richardson, Threlkeld, Cousin-Dawson, Staunton, Songo’o, Oliver, Scales, Harratt, Young, Wood, Wadsworth, Potion, Wilson
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:14

Reaction from Valley Parade

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:51

Full-Time: Bradford 2 Sunderland 0

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48

One minute added time

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:47

88’ Off the line!

Another let off for Sunderland’s after Young’s cross from the left was prodded towards goal by Threlkeld after Carney failed to catch the delivery.

Winchester managed to get back and clear it off the line.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:42

83’ Little reaction from Sunderland

Sunderland still look vulnerable at the back and haven’t offered much going forward in this second half.

The visitors were scrambling around again in defence there as Gooch made an important interception inside his own box.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:40

80’ It could have been three

A nervy moment for Carney as he tried to catch a shot from distance but spilled the effort.

The goalkeeper managed to gather the loose ball.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:37

76’ FIVE more changes for Bradford

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:38

75’ GOAL! Bradford

Walker converts the penalty, converting low to the keeper’s left and sending Carney the wrong way.

2-0.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:34

74’ Penalty to Bradford!

Gooch brings down Walker in the box.

Penalty given!

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:33

73’ Chances

That was a chance for Sunderland to draw level after a loose pass from Bradford fell to Diamond who set up Sonha, who was tackled by Smallwood.

Clarke then flashed an effort wide from a tight angle.

