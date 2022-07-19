Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil made 11 changes to his side following Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, with the head coach looking to give every member of his senior squad sufficient game time ahead of the new Championship campaign.

After a goalless first half, Emmanuel Osadebe put the hosts ahead after the interval.

The hosts then doubled their lead when Lynden Gooch brought down Jamie Walker and the attacking midfielder converted from the penalty spot.

Jacob Carney.

