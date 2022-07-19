Alex Neil made 11 changes to his side following Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, with the head coach looking to give every member of his senior squad sufficient game time ahead of the new Championship campaign.
After a goalless first half, Emmanuel Osadebe put the hosts ahead after the interval.
The hosts then doubled their lead when Lynden Gooch brought down Jamie Walker and the attacking midfielder converted from the penalty spot.
Most Popular
-
1
Championship transfer news: Ex-£11million man axed from trial as clubs track Arsenal striker
-
2
Bradford AFC vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news from Valley Parade as Jacob Carney starts for Alex Neil’s side
-
3
Senior Newcastle United player told he can leave this summer
-
4
The Sunderland XI set to face Bradford City - Predicted line-up
-
5
Luke O'Nien explains what happened against Jose Mourinho's Roma and discusses Sunderland's pre-season so far
Here’s how the match played out:
RECAP: Bradford City 2 (Osadebe, 51) (Walker, 75, pen) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:14
- Sunderland XI to face Bradford: Carney, Gooch, Batth, Alese, Taylor (Sonha, 60), Matete, Winchester, O’Nien, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond
- Subs: Patterson, Richardson, Wright, Hume, Cirkin, Ballard, Evans, Neil, Sonha, Dajaku, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
- Bradford XI: Lewis, Halliday, Foulds, Crichlow, Platt, Smallwood, Osadebe, East, Cook, Walker, Angol
- Subs: Richardson, Threlkeld, Cousin-Dawson, Staunton, Songo’o, Oliver, Scales, Harratt, Young, Wood, Wadsworth, Potion, Wilson
Reaction from Valley Parade
Full-Time: Bradford 2 Sunderland 0
One minute added time
88’ Off the line!
Another let off for Sunderland’s after Young’s cross from the left was prodded towards goal by Threlkeld after Carney failed to catch the delivery.
Winchester managed to get back and clear it off the line.
83’ Little reaction from Sunderland
Sunderland still look vulnerable at the back and haven’t offered much going forward in this second half.
The visitors were scrambling around again in defence there as Gooch made an important interception inside his own box.
80’ It could have been three
A nervy moment for Carney as he tried to catch a shot from distance but spilled the effort.
The goalkeeper managed to gather the loose ball.
76’ FIVE more changes for Bradford
75’ GOAL! Bradford
Walker converts the penalty, converting low to the keeper’s left and sending Carney the wrong way.
2-0.
74’ Penalty to Bradford!
Gooch brings down Walker in the box.
Penalty given!
73’ Chances
That was a chance for Sunderland to draw level after a loose pass from Bradford fell to Diamond who set up Sonha, who was tackled by Smallwood.
Clarke then flashed an effort wide from a tight angle.