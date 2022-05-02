Ainsworth is busy preparing for a League One play-off semi-final with MK Dons, with Sunderland taking on Sheffield Wednesday in the other semi-final.
The Sun report Blackburn – who are set to let Tony Mowbray leave at the end of his contract – are considering Ainsworth for their shortlist of replacements.
Sheffield Wednesday sweating on Barry Bannan fitness
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Wycombe's interesting prices to win play-offs
-
2
Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself amongst our brilliant photos of passionate fans celebrating win at Morecambe?
-
3
Sunderland transfer news: Tottenham and Brighton ‘plotting’ SAFC raid, Wigan Athletic ‘keeping tabs’ on Ipswich Town star
-
4
The League One team of the season based on stats: One Sunderland, one Sheffield Wednesday, one Wigan and two Rotherham stars included
-
5
Future of Sunderland striker becomes clearer with Championship club to 'offer' deal
Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday both have major injury concerns ahead of Friday night’s League One play-off semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light.
Bannan went off in their win over Portsmouth, while Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead also suffered an injury on the final day.
On Bannan, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down.
“We will then have more of a clear picture.
“Things can settle down in a couple of days.”