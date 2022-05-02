Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ainsworth is busy preparing for a League One play-off semi-final with MK Dons, with Sunderland taking on Sheffield Wednesday in the other semi-final.

The Sun report Blackburn – who are set to let Tony Mowbray leave at the end of his contract – are considering Ainsworth for their shortlist of replacements.

Sheffield Wednesday sweating on Barry Bannan fitness

Gareth Ainsworth, manager of Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday both have major injury concerns ahead of Friday night’s League One play-off semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Bannan went off in their win over Portsmouth, while Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead also suffered an injury on the final day.

On Bannan, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down.

“We will then have more of a clear picture.