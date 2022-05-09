Loading...

Bookmakers offer interesting odds on Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday's League One play-off chances

Sunderland head to Hillsborough with a slender lead over Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

By James Copley
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:17 pm

That’s after Alex Neil’s side gained a 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg following Ross Stewart’s goal at the Stadium of Light last Friday.

The winner over two legs will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on May 21 after Gareth Ainsworth’s side overcame Liam Manning’s MK Dons over two games.

But what are the bookies offering ahead of the clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday?

Alex Neil

Paddy Power have Sunderland to win the tie at 3/1, with a draw 12/5 and a Sheffield Wednesday win priced at 10/11.

The Black Cats are 8/15 with the same outlet to advance to face Wycombe at Wembley with Sheffield Wednesday priced at 29/20.

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

