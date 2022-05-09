Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after Alex Neil’s side gained a 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg following Ross Stewart’s goal at the Stadium of Light last Friday.

The winner over two legs will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on May 21 after Gareth Ainsworth’s side overcame Liam Manning’s MK Dons over two games.

But what are the bookies offering ahead of the clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday?

Paddy Power have Sunderland to win the tie at 3/1, with a draw 12/5 and a Sheffield Wednesday win priced at 10/11.

The Black Cats are 8/15 with the same outlet to advance to face Wycombe at Wembley with Sheffield Wednesday priced at 29/20.