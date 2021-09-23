Bolton midfielder wants to make 'statement' ahead Sunderland clash as Wigan boss agrees with Lee Johnson

That’s after Lee Johnson’s men defeated Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Black Cats have already defeated Port Vale and Blackpool in the Carabao Cup so far this season and will now face Queens Park Rangers in the fourth round.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side.

Jordan Williams of Bolton Wanderers.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting talk from around the web:

Fighting talk from Bolton midfielder ahead of Sunderland game

Bolton midfielder MJ Williams has delivered his verdict ahead of his side’s clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats are second and sit behind first-placed Wigan Athletic on goal difference.

Bolton, meanwhile, have enjoyed a decent start to the season and are currently eighth in League One as things stand.

Speaking to Bolton News ahead of his side’s showdown with the Black Cats, the midfielder said: “I think it will be a great game to go out and express ourselves.”

"It’s a big stadium, usually a good atmosphere with loads of fans as well, and we’ll hopefully have a fair few there as well.

“It is a good one to concentrate on now and show how good we really are, make a statement.

“We are gutted about the Rotherham game but there’s a chance to turn it around, and with Charlton [Athletic] on Tuesday, we can get back on a roll pretty quickly.”

League One will provide most action this season

Wigan Athletic chief executive Mal Brannigan has stated that League One will provide the most action this season.

“I think we were all surprised by the impact Covid has had upon the transfer market – and especially in our division – this summer,” he said.

“Certainly it was the most active division of the four in English football. Maybe the top two divisions were held back because of the Euros, which made it look like League One was the most active.

“The fact there were so many players from the Premier League and the Championship playing out there, whose clubs didn’t know until late whether they’d be staying or going, had a knock-on effect in which players might be made available for loan.

“You could see in the last few days of the window, there were quite a few deals being done that took a lot of people by surprise.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson spoke earlier this summer about the third tier taking over from the Championship as being the league with most ambition being shown.

“I think Lee was spot on with his comments, and I think we have an incredible division this year,” echoed Brannigan.

“It’s probably going to be the division where you’ll see most movement, and most action, within football. And I would also say it will probably be the most competitive division as a result.”

