Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has named his first starting XI since his appointment earlier this summer

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has named his first starting XI as head coach.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed Sunderland’s new main man earlier this summer following the interim spell of Mike Dodds last season. The Black Cats now face the first stage of their pre-season campaign on Saturday, July 13.

Sunderland face their opening two friendlies on the same day against South Shields and Gateshead in a repeat of last year’s preparations under then-head coach Tony Mowbray. Sunderland’s new man, however, has named his first starting XI and squad as head coach.

Ex-Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu started in goal for Le Bris with the head coach also handing starts to Joe Anderson and Elier Mayenda after their loan moves last season. Chris Rigg and Dan Neil started in the middle. Several youngsters have also made the squad including Ben Middlemads and Harrison Jones.

Starting XI: Trialist, Hume, Ballard, Hjelde, Anderson, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Aouchiche, Mundle, Mayenda. Subs: Chibueze, Lavery, Hemir, Crompton, Bell, Bainbridge, Kelly, Mitchell, Watson, Ogunsuyi, H. Jones, Middlemas, Walsh, J. Jones.

The Wearsiders will head to Spain where they will face Nottingham Forest on the 19th and and CD Eldense on the 21st. Sunderland then return to the United Kingdom, where they will once again travel away from home to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road (July 27) and Bradford City (July 30) at Valley Parade. Le Bris’ side will round off their pre-season preparations on the weekend of August 3 with the opponent yet to be confirmed.