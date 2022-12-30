Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Blackpool:

When is Blackpool vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Sunderland will take place on Sunday, January 1. Kick-off at Bloomfield Road is at 3:00pm.

Ross Stewart of Sunderland scores the second for Sunderland with a penalty and celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at The DW Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Wigan, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Is Blackpool vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Blackpool won’t be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports or the Sky Sports Red Button channel.

Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.

How else can I follow Blackpool vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Blackpool vs Sunderland?

Alex Pritchard returned to the fold against Wigan Athletic but was forced off with an injury leaving his participation against Blackpool in doubt.

Danny Batth has also missed out on Sunderland’s last two games after picking up a calf injury against Hull City. However, Mowbray stated that the defender is in with an outside chance of making the Blackpool game.

Sunderland recently confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.

Mowbray has also confirmed that defender Aji Alese missed Sunderland’s Boxing Day win against Blackburn and the game against Wigan. He will likely miss out against Blackpool

Dennis Cirkin (knee) and Lynden Gooch (calf) were both forced off against Blackburn Rovers and missed the Wigan game. Mowbray hinted that Cirkin could return against Blackpool.

What are the latest betting odds for Blackpool vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

Blackpool win: 15/8

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Blackpool vs Sunderland?

