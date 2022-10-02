Blackpool conclude the signing of ex-Sunderland and Leeds United midfielder

The 33-year-old, who has also played for Leeds and Brighton, was previously a free agent after leaving Lincoln at the end of last season.

Bridcutt worked with Blackpool boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln and has made over 350 appearances throughout his career but has suffered a number of injury issues.

“I’m excited to be here and working with the manager again,” Bridcutt said.

“He was brilliant for me over the last two years. He put a lot of trust and faith in me and I now want to come here and repay that.

“We’ve got a good understanding in terms of what he wants from his teams and his players day-to-day. I get that and it’s how I work and how I’ve always worked. He knows what I’m like and what he can get out of me.”

Appleton added: “I’m delighted to bring Liam in.”

“We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

Back in 2014 and after weeks of speculation, Bridcutt signed for Sunderland an undisclosed fee believed to be between £3million and £4million but struggled to cement a regular spot and subsequently moved to Leeds United and then Lincoln.