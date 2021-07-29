Blackpool boss responds to questions over Elliot Embleton and Jordan Gabriel as Sunderland target full-back

The midfielder has caught the eye in pre-season at Sunderland after an impressive loan spell with the Seasiders last season – in which he helped the side to promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Reports have suggested that Blackpool are keen on a deal for Embleton, who has just a year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

But Sunderland’s stance has been consistent and they do not want to sell the academy graduate.

Jordan Gabriel

Blackpool have also been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel who, alongside Embleton, excelled on loan last season.

Nottingham Forest are understood to be willing to part with the right-back should they find adequate cover – although there is some skepticism as to whether the rumoured £600,000 asking price is indeed accurate.

Nonetheless, he is a player on Sunderland’s radar as they seek defensive reinforcements.

Critchley, though, would not comment on whether Gabriel was a player they were actively targeting – and offered a similarly brief reply when it came to Embleton.

“I wouldn’t comment on speculation,” Critchley said, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette.

“Jordan is a Nottingham Forest player, Elliot is a Sunderland player. They’re playing for their teams in pre-season.

“They did fantastically well for us but that was last season. It’s not right of me to speak about other people’s players.”

