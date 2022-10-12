The 33-year-old, who has also played for Leeds and Brighton, signed for Blackpool after leaving Lincoln.

The midfielder came on against Watford, with boss Appleton pleased with his contribution.

“He does a job and he knows that role, especially out of possession, better than anyone at this level.

Liam Bridcutt of Lincoln City

“You can play certain types of number sixes in your team. You’ve seen Charlie (Patino) in there for a couple of games and he’s a different type, he’ll get you playing.

“But Liam just gets you into good areas. He snaps into tackles and he demands from his teammates. You can see he doesn’t shut up on the pitch either, he’s constantly dragging people in.