Blackpool boss pleased with ex-Sunderland and Leeds United midfielder's debut
Michael Appleton has delivered his verdict on Liam Bridcutt’s debut for Blackpool at the weekend.
The 33-year-old, who has also played for Leeds and Brighton, signed for Blackpool after leaving Lincoln.
The midfielder came on against Watford, with boss Appleton pleased with his contribution.
“He does a job and he knows that role, especially out of possession, better than anyone at this level.
“You can play certain types of number sixes in your team. You’ve seen Charlie (Patino) in there for a couple of games and he’s a different type, he’ll get you playing.
“But Liam just gets you into good areas. He snaps into tackles and he demands from his teammates. You can see he doesn’t shut up on the pitch either, he’s constantly dragging people in.
“That won’t just help the young players in the team, it will help the likes of Marvin (Ekpiteta) and Jud (Thorniley) in the middle of the defence as well because they’ll know he can patrol that area.”