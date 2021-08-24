Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has revealed what he expects of Sunderland ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash.

The Wearsiders defeated Port Vale, whilst Pool knocked out Sunderland’s rivals in the North East, Middlesbrough, in the first round.

Critchley, however, looks certain to ring the changes for Blackpool’s sixth assignment in 18 days.

He said: “There will be changes after a busy schedule because we’ve played every midweek.

“I expect Sunderland will do the same, but we know that whatever team we select will be one we think is good enough to win.”

Pool’s bagged two 1-0 wins over the Black Cats last April.

“We will come up against certain individuals we know but the Sunderland team and squad will be different from last season,” he said.

“We had two very good games against them, and although we won both, they could easily have gone the other way.

“I’m sure their ambition is to win promotion and I’m sure Lee Johnson will take the opportunity against us to look at other players.

“But they have quality throughout their squad and we know it will be a tough task.”

The Blackpool boss also provided an update on Grant Ward, who was stretchered off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth with an Achilles injury.

He added: “He jumped for a header in the second half and felt it.

“It’s one of those where you fear the worst when it first happens, and you don’t take any chances with that sort of injury.”

