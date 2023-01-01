News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Ross Stewart goal earns visitors a draw after Shayne Lavery opener

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

After a slow start Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.

Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.

The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland.
Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Blackpool 1 (Lavery, 21) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 66)

Key Events

  • Sunderland Xl: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Michut (Ba, 62), Neil, Amad, Roberts, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Evans, Ba, Matete, Rigg, Bennette, Dajaku
  • Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thorniley, Patino (Dougall, 80), Carey, Poveda (Wright, 89), Hamilton (Beesley, 73), Lavery (Yates, 73), Madine
  • Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Dougall, Beesley, Yates
Full-time reaction from Bloomfield Road

FULL-TIME: Blackpool 1 Sunderland 1

90+1’ CONNOLLY SENT OFF

Connolly is sent off after pulling back Clarke and receiving a second yellow card.

FIVE minutes added time

89’ Late change for Blackpool

OFF: Poveda

ON: Wright

88’ CLOSE!

Amad almost headed Clarke’s cross home after a cross from the left but couldn’t quite reach it.

84’ Blackpool penalty appeal

Now the home fans are appealing for a penalty after Ballard collided with Thornily in the box. Nothing given.

Beesley was then booked for Blackpool for a foul inside the Sunderland half.

80’ Another change for Blackpool

OFF: Patino

ON: Dougall

78’ Chances for Stewart

That could have been a second for Stewart after more good work from Amad.

The latter’s cross was sent right across goal but Stewart couldn’t quite make contact with it.

Moments later Stewart saw a header blocked by Connolly at the far post, before O’Nien steered the following corner over the bar.

Sunderland are finishing the better of the two sides.

73’ Double change for Blackpool

Beesley and Yates have come on for Lavery and Hamilton.

