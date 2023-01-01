Blackpool 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Ross Stewart goal earns visitors a draw after Shayne Lavery opener
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
After a slow start Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.
Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.
The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Blackpool 1 (Lavery, 21) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 66)
Key Events
- Sunderland Xl: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Michut (Ba, 62), Neil, Amad, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Evans, Ba, Matete, Rigg, Bennette, Dajaku
- Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thorniley, Patino (Dougall, 80), Carey, Poveda (Wright, 89), Hamilton (Beesley, 73), Lavery (Yates, 73), Madine
- Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Dougall, Beesley, Yates
Connolly is sent off after pulling back Clarke and receiving a second yellow card.
Amad almost headed Clarke’s cross home after a cross from the left but couldn’t quite reach it.
Now the home fans are appealing for a penalty after Ballard collided with Thornily in the box. Nothing given.
Beesley was then booked for Blackpool for a foul inside the Sunderland half.
That could have been a second for Stewart after more good work from Amad.
The latter’s cross was sent right across goal but Stewart couldn’t quite make contact with it.
Moments later Stewart saw a header blocked by Connolly at the far post, before O’Nien steered the following corner over the bar.
Sunderland are finishing the better of the two sides.