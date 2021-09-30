There were offers for Alves from NY Red Bulls, Blackburn and several other Championship clubs during the summer.

But after speaking directly with ex-Black Cats boss Moyes, the Danish defender opted to make the move to Wearside to link up with head coach Lee Johnson.

Alves had been training with West Ham’s first team for the six months proceeding his summer move, with the loan to Sunderland an attempt to gain minutes before returning to fight for his place in London.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Frederik Alves in the Carabao Cup game against Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old centre-back made his debut for Sunderland against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last month and started in the next round against Wigan Athletic.

The Denmark U21 international also came on as a second-half substitute as Johnson’s men defeated Cheltenham Town in League One by five on Tuesday night.

Alves, though, is keen to learn and spoke to Danish outlet bold.dk. about the move to the Stadium of Light.

“Moyes and I agreed that Sunderland was a better place for me.

Sunderland defender Frederik Alves in action against Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light.

“For every home game, there are about 30,000 spectators and I'm on a team that is not tight.

“We would like to be at the top of the league, and that would give me the opportunity for playing time and to get a positive start towards next season.

"The biggest reason is that I have to have some playing time and with the playing time the goal is that I have to have important experience and get to know English football.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.