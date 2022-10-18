The Black Cats were last in action against Wigan Athletic last weekend but won the game 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers:

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland?

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers will take place on Tuesday, October 18. Kick-off at Ewood Park is 8pm.

Is Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Blackburn will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports. However, fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. Instead, the game will be available online through the Sky Go app and NowTV.

Sunderland fans without a subscription to Sky Sports can purchase a day pass for NowTV for a one-off payment of £11.98. The payments allows fans 24 hours of access to Sky Sports. Customers can also pay £25 a month for six months of constant access to Now TV.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and played for Sunderland’s youth team recently. Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern. Simms didn’t play against Blackpool, Preston or Wigan.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is back for the game after he was suspended against Wigan Athletic. Two Black Cats players are close to a one-game suspension, with Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of BettingOdds.com:

Sunderland win: 6/5

Draw: 21/10

Blackburn Rovers win: 6/5