Blackburn Rovers suffer double injury scare ahead of Sunderland clash - what Jon Dahl Tomasson had to say
Blackburn Rovers have suffered a double injury scare following their clash against Norwich City in the Championship.
Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an update on injured duo Sam Gallagher and Daniel Ayala after the win at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Ben Gibson’s own goal and Tyrhys Dolan’s deflected effort moved Blackburn Rovers into third in the Championship table ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Sunderland.
Gallagher and Ayala were forced off on the hour-mark in the match after picking up injuries against the Canaries.
Dahl Tomasson hinted that Gallagher’s injury is not a major concern but it remains to be seen exactly how severe Ayala’s setback is.
Talking about the injured duo after the win, the Blackburn boss told The Lancashire Telegraph: “Sam is better than last week but in the break with his injury he wasn’t to do anything. He’s not ready to play 90 minutes at the moment. Ayala he twisted ankle so let’s see how it is tomorrow.”