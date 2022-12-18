Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an update on injured duo Sam Gallagher and Daniel Ayala after the win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ben Gibson’s own goal and Tyrhys Dolan’s deflected effort moved Blackburn Rovers into third in the Championship table ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher and Ayala were forced off on the hour-mark in the match after picking up injuries against the Canaries.

Daniel Ayala of Blackburn Rovers celebrates with team mates Lewis Travis and Daniel Butterworth after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at Ewood Park on September 14, 2021 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dahl Tomasson hinted that Gallagher’s injury is not a major concern but it remains to be seen exactly how severe Ayala’s setback is.