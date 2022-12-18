News you can trust since 1873
Blackburn Rovers suffer double injury scare ahead of Sunderland clash - what Jon Dahl Tomasson had to say

Blackburn Rovers have suffered a double injury scare following their clash against Norwich City in the Championship.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an update on injured duo Sam Gallagher and Daniel Ayala after the win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Ben Gibson’s own goal and Tyrhys Dolan’s deflected effort moved Blackburn Rovers into third in the Championship table ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Sunderland.

Gallagher and Ayala were forced off on the hour-mark in the match after picking up injuries against the Canaries.

Daniel Ayala of Blackburn Rovers celebrates with team mates Lewis Travis and Daniel Butterworth after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at Ewood Park on September 14, 2021 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Dahl Tomasson hinted that Gallagher’s injury is not a major concern but it remains to be seen exactly how severe Ayala’s setback is.

Talking about the injured duo after the win, the Blackburn boss told The Lancashire Telegraph: “Sam is better than last week but in the break with his injury he wasn’t to do anything. He’s not ready to play 90 minutes at the moment. Ayala he twisted ankle so let’s see how it is tomorrow.”

