Blackburn 2 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Ben Brereton Diaz and Scott Wharton goals plus Aji Alese injury
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.
It will be the first time Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will return to Ewood Park after leaving Rovers at the end of last season.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Wigan on Saturday, while Blackburn are fifth after a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough.
Mowbray will once again have to manage without a recognised striker, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still sidelined due to injuries.
We’ll have live updates and in-game analysis from Ewood Park, as well as post-match reaction:
RECAP: Blackburn 2 (Brereton Diaz, 32) (S. Wharton, 49) Sunderland 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese (Hume, 73), Cirkin, Evans (Michut, 82), Neil (Ba, 65), Embleton (Bennette, 65), Pritchard (Amad, 65), Roberts, Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Michut, Ba, Bennette, Amad
- Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Carter, Hyam, S. Wharton, Brittain, Morton, Garrett, Hedges, Szmodics (Dolan, 78), Brereton Diaz, Gallagher (Vale, 78)
- Subs: Pears, Mola, Phillips, Buckley, A Wharton, Dolan, Vale
Reaction from Ewood Park
Full-Time: Blackburn 2 Sunderland 0
90+4’ Hedges hits the post
That would have been some goal.
Hedges hits the post with a long-range effort.
90+3’ Rovers dangerous on the break
Sunderland have left themselves open at the back in this second half and are still posing a threat on the break.
Five minutes added time
82’ Michut replaces Evans
Sunderland make their final change.
81’ Bennette shot saved
That was a powerful effort as O’Nien set up Bennette but Kaminski palmed it away.
78’ Double change for Blackburn
Gallagher and Szmodics are replaced by Vale and Dolan.
76’ Bennette up front
Since those changes Bennette has gone to play up front, with Roberts on the right and Clarke on the left.
O’Nien has gone to centre-back with Hume coming on at right-back.
74’Carter booked
The Blackburn defender is booked for a foul on Clarke on the left.