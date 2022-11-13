Sanderson is on loan at Birmingham City from Wolves and reports suggest that City will ‘increase efforts’ to make Sanderson’s loan move into a permanent one with his parent club reportedly willing to let the 22-year-old leave.

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves, before his season was cut short by a back injury. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected given their League One status.

The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux, which will run until 2025, last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021-22 campaign. Sanderson then re-joined City last summer for the current campaign.

Dion Sanderson of Birmingham City playing against his former club Sunderland in the Championship.

Could Sunderland launch a bid for Sanderson?

It seems entirely possible that Sunderland could come back in for Sanderson. The club’s League One status counted against them back in 2021 but with the Black Cats now in the Championship and doing well, the prospect of coming to Wearside looks more attractive.

Sanderson fits sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey’s transfer vision for the club. He is still just 22-years-old and hugely talented and could potentially grow before being sold for a more than healthy profit.

Sunderland do, though, have some decent options at centre-back currently. Dan Ballard is set to return from injury after the World Cup break. If early indications are anything to go by, Ballard will likely become a first-team regular.

That same of Ballard can also be said of former West Ham man Aji Alese, who looked extremely promising before picking up his own injury. He too is expected back after the World Cup break.