Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has several big decisions to make over the coming weeks with the club heading into the January transfer window and searching for a new manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray.

Here, we have a look at the key headlines you may have missed regarding Sunderland:

Sunderland next manager latest

Mike Dodds has seen his chances of taking the Sunderland job full-time slashed after the Black Cats 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday in the Championship.

Julien Sable remains the favourite currently with various outlets with Kim Hellberg, Will Still and Paul Heckingbottom's chances also shortening.

Dodds is expected to be in charge when Sunderland take on Leeds United in the Championship on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light.

The Sun, however, states that former Sunderland player and ex-Sheffield United manager Heckingbottom could make an immediate return to management with the Black Cats.

Sunderland and Birmingham City linked with striker

Birmingham City are said to be interested in Sunderland target Musa Drammeh.

Both The Blues and the Black Cats are said to be eyeing a deal for Sevilla striker during the January transfer window, according to various outlets.

It is claimed that Sunderland have sent scouts to watch the attacker ahead of the winter window, which opens on the first day of the New Year with Birmingham City also casting an eye over the striker.