Birmingham City handed TRIPLE suspension boost ahead of Sunderland clash
Birmingham City will not have to worry about the availability of three players ahead of their clash against Sunderland on Friday.
The Blues will be without key man Krystian Bielik for Tuesday night’s clash against Swansea City after the Pole picked up his fifth yellow card in his last nine matches in the first half at the bet365 Stadium against Alex Neil’s Stoke City.
However, Bielik will be available for the game against Sunderland at St Andrew’s against Sunderland in a major boost to Birmingham City’s chances.
The 24-year-old Birmingham City player was one of three Blues players who started the game on four yellow cards ahead of the FA’s 19-game cut-off point alongside Auston Trusty and Juninho Bacuna.
However, the pair didn’t pick up their fifth caution, meaning their suspension slate is wiped clean ahead of Birmingham’s next two games. That means, barring injury or red cards against Swansea, Trusty and Bacuna will be available to face Sunderland on Friday.