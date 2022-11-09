Birmingham City handed blow as key man could miss Sunderland clash after injury
Birmingham City could be without Harlee Dean on Friday.
The Blues and Sunderland are set to face off in the Championship at St Andrew’s in the last game before the World Cup break. Dean, however, was left out of Birmingham's squad for Tuesday night’s draw against Swansea City.
The 31-year-old ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has been in good form since returning to the Birmingham City starting line-up seven games ago and recently netted against Alex Neil’s Stoke City.
However, Dean missed out on the 2-2 draw against Swansea City earlier this week with a calf problem with Blues boss John Eustace confirming the situation.
Troy Deeney’s late equaliser gave Blues a 2-2 draw against Swansea. Afterwards, Birmingham City’s head coach said of Dean said: “He took a slight knock on Saturday after his magnificent performance at Stoke, he wasn’t right for today and we will have to see if he will be right for Friday.”