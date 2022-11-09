Birmingham City handed blow as key man could miss Sunderland clash after injury

The Blues and Sunderland are set to face off in the Championship at St Andrew’s in the last game before the World Cup break. Dean, however, was left out of Birmingham's squad for Tuesday night’s draw against Swansea City.

The 31-year-old ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has been in good form since returning to the Birmingham City starting line-up seven games ago and recently netted against Alex Neil’s Stoke City.

However, Dean missed out on the 2-2 draw against Swansea City earlier this week with a calf problem with Blues boss John Eustace confirming the situation.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Harlee Dean of Birmingham City scores their team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Birmingham City at Bet365 Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)