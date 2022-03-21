Big Sunderland AFC transfer survey: We want YOUR views on contract calls, summer plans, ownership & promotion hopes

With a gap in the schedule, we have launched a Big Sunderland AFC Transfer Survey and we’d love your views on some key issues ahead of another big summer at the Stadium of Light.

It remains to be seen which division the Black Cats will be playing in next year, with Alex Neil hoping to at least secure his squad a play-off shot.

We want your views on which players deserve new deals, who needs moving on and what should be the priority this summer in the transfer market?

Sunderland supporters.

We also want to know whether you think SAFC can ever win promotion under the current, complex ownership structure at the club?

We will publish the results in full this weekend.

Sunderland headed into the break on the back of the goalless draw with Lincoln City at the weekend. Neil has only tasted one defeat since taking charge but time is running out to secure a play-off spot.

