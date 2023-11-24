Big selection hints and mixed injury news: Tony Mowbray's key Sunderland quotes - gallery
Sunderland return to Championship action this week with the long trip to Plymouth Argyle.
By Phil Smith
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference on Thursday to give a number of key updates on all matters on and off the pitch.
With ten games in just over a month, there was much to discuss. Here's all the key quotes which will bring you right up to speed ahead of the Black Cats looking to pick up where they left off with that win over Birmingham City...
1. CIRKIN TO MISS OUT
While not confirming the full extent of Dennis Cirkin's hamstring issue, Tony mowbray confirmed that the full back would be missing on Saturday. From his comments, it's also pretty clear that he's not expecting him to be involved in either of the two fixtures that follow this week.
He should be back for the festive period, though.
"I'm not too sure how long Dennis will be out for at this stage, other than I know he isn't ready to train with us yet and he hasn't been training with us," Mowbray said.
"I don't think it's any major injury, probably a few weeks [absence] with a muscle injury.
"There's no concerns, he'll be fine and back with us in a few weeks. In the meantime, we'll have to find other solutions."
Niall Huggins will get the chance to continue his strong recent form at Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland were handed an injury scare during the international break as Dan Ballard missed the second of Northern Ireland's fixtures with a minor muscle problem.
Mowbray, though, is hopeful that he could be fit to face Plymouth.
"Dan trained with us today [Thursday], we managed his training really. So we'll see tomorrow if there's any reaction and whether he can come with us."
Mowbray confirmed that Trai Hume had come through both games fine and would be available on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
Chris Rigg will not be available this weekend but after England U17s were knocked of the World Cup by Uzbekistan, he could well be back involved next week.
Mowbray made pretty clear that he is likely to return to the squad as soon as he is deemed ready.
"Whenever he gets back, I'm not 100% sure, there's every chance he'll be back involved with the group training at the start of next week," Mowbray said. "We have a game on Wednesday. We'll see how he is, how he feels and see how much the travelling has taken out of him or the game-time.
"He'll drop back into training and we'll see how he is.
"He'll be back involved with us when he's ready, he deserves it. I've said it a lot, we have a lot of talented young players come train with us but he's just a little bit special. I put that down not just to his talent but his amazing attitude, which sets him aside a bit. He's got no fear not just of training with the first team but competing and engaging. His place in the squad is warranted, I'm delighted he's had that experience of going away to a World Cup and we'll integrate him back in as quickly as we can." Photo: FRANK REID 2022
Mowbray has previously spoken of the need to rest Jobe at some stage due to his workload this season, but after sitting out England youth duty over the break, he looks set to retain his place at Plymouth.
"He's had a break in this international window - he didn't go away with the international team and he's looked really good in training the last few days," Mowbray said.
"It's really evident, how sharp the lads were in the first couple of sessions this week. The players who'd been able to take a few days off at the start of the break looked really, really sharp and hopefully we'll see the benefit of that with a fit, athletic mentally bright football team in the weeks coming up."
Bellingham will undoubtedly sit out a fixture soon given the schedule, but it's unlikely to be this weekend judging by Mowbray's comments. Photo: FRANK REID