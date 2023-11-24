3 . RIGG TO RETURN NEXT WEEK

Chris Rigg will not be available this weekend but after England U17s were knocked of the World Cup by Uzbekistan, he could well be back involved next week. Mowbray made pretty clear that he is likely to return to the squad as soon as he is deemed ready. "Whenever he gets back, I'm not 100% sure, there's every chance he'll be back involved with the group training at the start of next week," Mowbray said. "We have a game on Wednesday. We'll see how he is, how he feels and see how much the travelling has taken out of him or the game-time. "He'll drop back into training and we'll see how he is. "He'll be back involved with us when he's ready, he deserves it. I've said it a lot, we have a lot of talented young players come train with us but he's just a little bit special. I put that down not just to his talent but his amazing attitude, which sets him aside a bit. He's got no fear not just of training with the first team but competing and engaging. His place in the squad is warranted, I'm delighted he's had that experience of going away to a World Cup and we'll integrate him back in as quickly as we can." Photo: FRANK REID 2022