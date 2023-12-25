Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Sunderland favourite Stephen Elliott has delivered his verdict on the upcoming derby match against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The North East rivals will face each other in the third round at the Stadium of Light with 6,000 Newcastle fans controversially granted access to Sunderland's home. Tynesiders will be required to travel to Wearside by coach during a 'bubble' trip, which has raised logistical and safety questions.

Elliott signed for Sunderland from Manchester City back in 2004 and stayed at the club for three seasons before departing for Wolves. During his stint, the Republic of Ireland international made 88 appearances for the club and netted 23 goals, including a screamer against Newcastle United in 2005, though the Black Cats would eventually lose the Premier League clash 3-2 at St James' Park

"It is hard to put into words," responded Elliott when asked by The Echo what it was like to play in a Wear-Tyne derby match. "We have waited so long for this one as well, it has made it even more intriguing. As a player, you go into the game trying to tell yourself it is just another game but it isn't... it is pure hatred between the fans, let's be honest!

"So, we're talking about a bubble there. It better be a solid steel bubble, you know? You have to try and get your head around the game plan. Newcastle are going to be coming to town and they have a much better calibre of player. They have a Champions League squad and Sunderland have a Championship squad," Elliott continued.

Elliott also urged Sunderland's current crop of talented players to stand up and be counted against Newcastle on January 6 and references the club's exciting attackers, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, explaining that they have an opportunity to become heroes at the Stadium of Light.

"You can't get away from that but at the same time, football is all about styles and if you can frustrate this Newcastle side, the Sunderland players will be thinking, 'Can I be the hero today? Can I go and get that winning goal?' Or take it to a replay. These are the things that go through your head as a player. You want to try and effect these derby games.

"Obviously, we lost the game but I was lucky enough to score a goal in the derby and you remember these moments for the rest of your career. I played derbies at other clubs and they are a bit special. It is an adrenaline rush, an out-of-body experience. So these players, the likes of Clarke and Roberts, will be wondering if they can go and make themselves a hero. If someone scores a winning goal for Sunderland in January during this game, it will never be forgotten about no matter what happens."