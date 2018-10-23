'Best result of the season!': Sunderland fans react to another stunning away win

Sunderland have picked up another vital three points - and it's safe to say fans are delighted.

Chris Maguire's goal early in the second half handed the Black Cats a 1-0 victory at promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers, and continues their fine form of late.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the stunning win over Doncaster

The result made it three wins on the bounce for Jack Ross' side, and fans were delighted with yet another massive result.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@JessikawithaK_ said: "I've never wanted billionaire owners who spend a fortune, I've never wanted a squad full of your messi and ronaldo's. I mean if we got that i wouldn't complain. I wanted owners who cared and players who wanted to play for the shirt on their back"

@jimmylowson added: "Fun aspect of #safc at this level, is that we have the individual talent to wrestle games away from teams. Tonight it was Gooch, before it's been: Maja, Power, Maguire, Honeyman, even Catts. Plus McGeady, Sinclair and O'Nien are all capable. match-winners. Huge result."

@Apc42003075 tweeted: "best result of the season imo. would have taken a point and getting a clean sheet vs a dangerous team"

@goldys_logic posted: "Doncaster looked good compared to most in this league and I think a month ago we’d have been humped. Can’t overplay how important it is we’ve managed to work out how to see games out. Two clean sheets and holding on with ten men away to Bradford. Massive for #SAFC"

@parkersafc commented: "Given the opposition, the fact that it was away from home and a clean sheet without our most important player available I'd say that's our best result of the season. Genuinely thought a draw would have been a good result tonight. Onward and upward"

REPORT: Chris Maguire seals massive win for Sunderland after Jon McLaughlin masterclass

@MichaelBowers15 added: "Biggest win we’ve had yet this season. HUGE result away to a team who have been up there so far this season. Long way to go yet but keep this up & there’ll be no reason why we can’t do well"

@RamseySAFC said: "Massive Massive Massive win. 100% Deserved. Again going a goal up we didn't look like conceding. McLaughlin massively helped in the 1st half. MOTM for me Flanagan absolute unit, never makes a mistake wins every header and 50/50."

@Laking86 wrote: "Didn’t play particularly well at all there and still 3 points and another clean sheet. Barnsley losing and Portsmouth only getting a draw and we still have that game in hand. Things are looking pretty decent #SAFC"

@RoryFallow tweeted: "What a massive result. Not pretty but the resilience and togetherness of this #SAFC team is stronger than it has been in years. Onwards and upwards for Jack Ross’ red and white army!"

@44stu posted: "Not the best game to watch, keeper the hero in first half, then the king stepped up and finished off a great move, it’s another massive 3 points, roll on Saturday"

@GazWilko 86 added: "9 points from 3 away games and all of them hard fought. Been a great start to the season, considering 95% of the squad are new to the club or youth players. Onwards and upwards."