Lee Johnson during the match against Accrington Stanley.

A breathless first half saw Sunderland take the lead through a Dan Neil screamer before Stanley levelled the scores after a Michael Nottingham header.

Carl Winchester put Lee Johnson’s men back ahead in the second half and Sunderland were able to hold on for the win and remain top of League One!

Here, though, we take a look at how Black Cats fans reacted to the result on social media this afternoon:

@DanMeister1234: “Get in! Good win! We remain top of the league too! Ha'way the lads!!!”

@Mackem316: “Its lovely to enjoy watching Sunderland play football again #SAFC.”

@MichaelPotts_: “One really nice thing about #SAFC is that with time and experience, these young players are going to keep stepping up. The wins will hopefully become more convincing as time goes on. Amazing start to the season. Great team.”

@WokChic: “Nice win my beloved Black Cats. Top of the league with a couple of points clear. Keep it up! #SAFC We don't like play offs!”

@safcftm2015: “Yes it’s early doors but teams whom we thought be up there from word go seem to be struggling #SAFC”

@Ridderz86:Great result that. Not pretty at times but League 1 isn't. Need to manage games better. Dan Neil & Carl Winchester with class finishes. Onto the next one.”

@xhannahanderson: “29,830 attendance in League One. Mad. Top of the league. Best club in the world. Up the red and white wizards.”

