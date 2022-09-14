'Bennette winner incoming' - Sunderland fans react as Jewison Bennette is named on the bench to face Reading

Sunderland face Reading this evening aiming to bounce back from defeat in their last game against Middlesbrough over a week ago.

Mowbray has made just one change from the side that started against Boro, however, it is one man that will start the night on the bench that is making all the headlines on Wearside.

Here is a brief summary of how Sunderland fans reacted to the side selected by Tony Mowbray to face Reading:

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Tony Mowbray, Manager of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at Riverside Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

@johnkaystractor: No complaints from me with that team feels the natural choice looking forward to seeing Alese get his chance

@DanielStokell11: Dajaku, Bennette and Diallo on the bench excite me, can’t really go wrong with our starting 11

@DuffySafc32: Hopefully see bennette get a decent enough run out and see what he’s like

@Philip_RJ89: Great chance for Aji Alese to make an impression, and it’s a good opportunity for Patrick Roberts to show his class as well. Twenty minutes for Jewison Bennette towards the end, perhaps? I’m going 2-1 to us. #SAFC

@LukeHuggan: Bennette 2nd half hat trick incoming

@jamie_davison1: Bennette winner incoming

@davis0688: Ba is weird one, been a lot of talk about Benette getting into the squad, when Michut will be ready, Diallo already played. But not much about Ba

Sunderland starting XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts, Simms