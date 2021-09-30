The attacker has joined the National League club on loan until January and will link up with former Hull City boss Phil Brown.

Kimpioka has made four appearances for Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 side this term but will now join up with the Shrimpers in the National League.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a loan stint at Torquay United last season but failed to register a goal or assist as Gary Johnson’s men lost in the National League play-off final to Hartlepool United.

The Swedish striker was then the subject of deadline day interest from Pools following their promotion to League Two but a move to Victoria Park failed to materialise.

Kimpioka said to Southend’s official website: "I’m buzzing to get the move over the line and be around the lads here at Southend. I’m looking forward to it.

"I had a little loan spell at Torquay where I was coming back from an injury, but it was a great learning experience for me. I’m just happy to get started here now.

"I want to learn as much as possible, I want to help the team and obviously help myself.

"It's going to be a great challenge, I need it and I need to prove that I can do it at any level."

Brown added: "He’s in a similar mould to Matty Dennis where he’s coming from a big club in a higher division. That kind of mentality I want to bring in.

"He’s got a couple of national team appearances at youth level for Sweden, technically that tells me he should be good enough to play in this division.

"The other thing is his pace. He’s lightning quick and possibly quicker than Matty Dennis.

"It puts a spanner in the works with regards to people who are thinking they’re comfortable and they’re going to get automatic choice. I’ve now got real competition for places and I’m looking forward to working with him.

"I’m delighted to bring him in, and he comes into the thinking for Saturday, but we will hopefully unleash him at some stage in the week, either Solihull, Eastleigh or Chesterfield."

