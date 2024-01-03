Roberts missed Sunderland's win over Preston North End on New Year's Day after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, and Beale says he is still unsure whether the winger will be available for the eagerly-anticipated clash. The head coach also confirmed that as of yet there are no fresh injury concerns off the back of the Preston win.

"I'll have to make a call on him later in the week. Paddy has got an issue with his calf which we think we've caught at the right time, but we certainly don't want to rush him because we know what the schedule is going to be like towards the end of the season. And it was nice in a way because we hadn't had Alex Pritchard available for a couple of games, and it worked out for us in a way because he was fantastic at the weekend. At the moment we don't have any other injury issues off the back of the Preston game."